Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 5.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $71.61 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

