Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,942. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.33. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

