Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Global Daily Fantasy Sports earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Company Profile

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

