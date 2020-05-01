Extremely Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Share Price

Media headlines about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 63,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,071. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.19.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

