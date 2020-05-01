Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 5th Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 5.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $202.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,396,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

