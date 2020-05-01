Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

