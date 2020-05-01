Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,396,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.58. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.