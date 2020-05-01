Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Nomura Instinet

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Nomura Instinet from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FB. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

FB traded up $10.16 on Thursday, reaching $204.35. 46,156,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,467,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.48. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $579.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock worth $17,250,569 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 37.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 216.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

