Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

FB stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

