Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.58. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 216.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

