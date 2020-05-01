Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.35. 46,156,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,467,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48. The company has a market cap of $579.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $17,250,569. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

