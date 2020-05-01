Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The company has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

