Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

FB traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,156,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,467,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

