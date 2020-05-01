Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $240.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

