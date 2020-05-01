Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $245.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.58. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

