Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $258.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $10.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,156,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,467,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $579.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average is $193.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $17,250,569. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

