FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.41% of FactSet Research Systems worth $40,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.18.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,559,184. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.39. 96,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,655. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.31.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

