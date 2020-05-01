Family Firm Inc. Has $20.16 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.51. 5,390,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

