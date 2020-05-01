Family Firm Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,641,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,583,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,677. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

