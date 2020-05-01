Family Firm Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.01. 1,910,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.