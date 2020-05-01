Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

