Fantasy Sports (DFS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 75.9% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $67,670.61 and $19.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.07 or 0.04043500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011322 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.