Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,539 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. 3,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.