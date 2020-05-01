Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 916 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.65. 187,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

