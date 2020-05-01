Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 573.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 763.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

ESGU traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. 444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,831. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.

