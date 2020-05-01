Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.74.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $15.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $616.35. The stock had a trading volume of 622,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.85. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $237.39 and a twelve month high of $665.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of -569.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.