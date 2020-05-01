Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.21 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,852 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 23,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80.

