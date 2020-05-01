Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,545. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

