Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,977 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $77,549,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,386 shares of company stock worth $110,168,806 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,179,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,689.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.