Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 3,150 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 165,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $60.73.

