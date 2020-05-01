Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,337. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.