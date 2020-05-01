Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 11,651 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Chevron stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. 2,326,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,818,427. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $1.18. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.