Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,426 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

TIP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,371. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

