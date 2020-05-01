Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 943 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $203.56. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,208. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $232.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.46.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

