Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $79.85. 8,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

