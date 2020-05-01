Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,125 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,046,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

