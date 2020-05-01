Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISI. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

