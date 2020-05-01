First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of First American Financial worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First American Financial by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,655 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in First American Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First American Financial by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 20,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,636. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

