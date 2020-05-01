First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 41,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of FHN opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

