First National Bank of Omaha Buys 3,086 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,737. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.