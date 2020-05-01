First National Bank of Omaha Buys 6,680 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sonoco Products by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 3,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

