First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.40 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,377 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,642,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

