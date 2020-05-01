First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,945 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.15% of Timken worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,940,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 3,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.86. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

