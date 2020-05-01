First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.