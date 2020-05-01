First National Trust Co Has $15.13 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,263,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.63. 259,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

