First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.54.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,330. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.