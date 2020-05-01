First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.78. 8,475,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,809,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.15 and a 200-day moving average of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

