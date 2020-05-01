First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.83% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA HUSV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,254. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

