First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 4,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,136. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

