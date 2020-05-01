First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,554,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,738,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 236,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $28.76 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

